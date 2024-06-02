South Africa’s Election Ends Three Decades of ANC Dominance – THISDAYLIVE

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The African National Congress (ANC) lost its parliamentary majority in a historic election result yesterday that puts South Africa on a new political path for the first time since the end of the apartheid system of white minority rule 30 years ago.

With more than 99 per cent of votes counted, the once-dominant ANC had received just over 40 per cent in Wednesday’s election, well short of the majority it had held since the famed all-race vote of 1994 that ended-apartheid and brought it to power under former President Nelson Mandela.

The final results are still to be formally declared by the Independent Electoral Commission, but the ANC cannot pass 50 per cent and an era of coalition government — also a first for South Africa — is looming.

The electoral commission said it would formally declare the results on Sunday (today).

While opposition parties hailed the outcome as a momentous breakthrough for a country struggling with…