Suspended Police Chief, Abba Kyari Released after 27 Months in Detention – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, has been released from the Kuje Custodial Centre in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) after spending 27 months in detention.

Kyari was detained after his arrest on February 14, 2022, by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for alleged involvement in an international drug cartel.

Kyari, along with four members of the Police Intelligence Response Team – Sunday Ubia, Bawa James, Simon Agirigba, and John Nuhu – was arraigned on March 7, 2022.

Two suspected drug traffickers, Chibunna Umeibe and Emeka Ezenwanne, who were arrested at Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, were also charged.

While Kyari and the IRT members pleaded not guilty, Umeibe and Ezenwanne pleaded guilty and were convicted.

Despite multiple applications, Kyari’s requests for bail were repeatedly denied until a recent decision by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

On May 22,…