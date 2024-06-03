23 Suspected Kidnappers Arrested in Kwara – THISDAYLIVE

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

About 23 suspected kidnappers that have been terrorising the people of Kwara South and North senatorial districts of Kwara State have been arrested.

The Coordinator, Kwara South Joint Community Security Watch, Mr. Olaitan Oyin-Zubair, stated this in a statement issued in Ilorin yesterday.

The statement said: “The success was achieved by joint security patrols, leading to massive successes in nipping insecurity in the bud in the state.

“This expectation arose from successful ongoing military operations of combing deadly forests in parts of Edu, Patigi and Ifelodun Local Government Areas of the state, where bandits and kidnappers hibernate to unleashed mayhem on the innocent people.

“There’s been a successful ongoing military operations both of land and aerial support using helicopters along the axis of Ndanaku, Gbugbu, Babanla and Oreke forests for three days running, which has been giving the bandits sleepless…