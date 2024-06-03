Access Holdings Advocates Responsible Use of AI at Banking Summit – THISDAYLIVE

Emma Okonji

Access Holdings Plc, a leading financial services group, has stressed the need for ethical considerations in using Artificial Intelligence (AI), calling stakeholders in the financial industry to factor sustainability implications.

Executive Director of IT and Digitalisation at Access Holdings, Lanre Bamisebi, made the call while delivering a keynote address at the Smart Banking Summit 2024 held in Kenya recently.

Speaking on the topic, ‘AI Guardians: Securing Compliance and Mitigating Risk’, Bamisebi shed light on the imperative to strike a balance between innovation and responsibility as the banking sector and broader society embrace AI’s transformative potential.

“Artificial Intelligence has the power to revolutionise our societies. Over the years, this has become increasingly evident, offering unprecedented opportunities for growth, efficiency, and innovation. From enhancing customer service to optimising risk management, AI’s…