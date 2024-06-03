Dafinone Visits Ewu-Okuama IDP Camp, Assures Indigenes of Continuous Support  – THISDAYLIVE

The senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone, Sunday visited the Ewu-Okuama Internal Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Ewu Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Dafinone, who arrived at the camp in company with the monarch of the Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom, Clement Ikolo Oghenerukvwe, assured the people of Okuama of his continuous support in ensuring that they are fully settled in their ancestral land.

The Delta Central lawmaker, who was on a working visit to ascertain the level of assistance needed at the Ewu Okuama IDP camp, was received by Mr Abraham Ogbodo, a former Editor of Guardian Newspapers and Chairman of Ewu-Okuama IDP Management Committee and his team.

Ogbodo took the senator and king around the camp, explaining the struggles the displaced people face daily.

“Though we are grateful for the response from the state government and individuals, what we are getting is over 500 internally displaced…