Governance Must Be Devoid of Politics to Serve People Better – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has said that governance would be most impactful on the people’s wellbeing if it is not mixed up with politics.

He stated this at the weekend during a state banquet his government organised to celebrate the 76th birthday anniversary of the former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara, who is the chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Otti said that it has always been difficult for Nigerian politicians to differentiate between governance and politicking, hence they still play politics even after election has been lost or won, and government inaugurated.

According to him, immediately the results of an election is declared and government inaugurated, politics should cease as governance takes over.

He stated that governance should be devoid of partisanship and political affiliation, adding that whoever was elected into government is put there to…