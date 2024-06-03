Kalu Inaugurates Peace Fund for Victims of Insecurity – THISDAYLIVE

• Over N30m raised in 24 hours

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has inaugurated a seven-man Peace Fund Committee to help raise financial assistance for the victims of insecurity in the South-east region.

However, barely 24 hours after the launching of the Fund, over N30 million has been raised.

Kalu had, during his condolence visit to 144 Battalion Headquarters in Asa, Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State on Sunday, announced the setting up of the committee and subsequently made a donation of N10 million to kick start the process.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Speaker, Levinus Nwabughiogu, in a statement issued Monday said while inaugurating the committee in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State Sunday night, Kalu named Daniel Akwari as the Chairman and Mrs. Mary Ikoku as the Secretary.

Also, a former Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Hon….