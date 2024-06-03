Nigeria’s Leaders Can Achieve More When They Shelve Partisan Politics, Personal Interest – THISDAYLIVE

.Says completion of critical infrastructure projects attests to power of collaboration

.Inaugurates FCT expressway

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has said the completion of critical infrastructure projects across the country by his administration is a clear example of what Nigeria is capable of achieving when its leaders decide to work together towards a common goal, irrespective of political divide and personal interest.

Accordingly, he noted that the inauguration of the expanded Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) completed by the FCT administration is a testament to the power of collaboration and partnership that goes beyond political and other affiliations.

The president stated this on Monday at the presidential inaugurating ceremony of the full-scope development of the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) from Villa Roundabout to Ring Road 1 (RR1) in Abuja.

President Tinubu, who was represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, noted…