PTD Invites Labour Ministry, DSS to Conduct Its National Delegates’ Conference – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

One of the elders of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) Branch of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) in Port Harcourt Zone, Joseph Dagogo-Jack has admonished the leadership of the parent body especially the General Secretary, Afolabi Olawale not to thwart the decision of the court which recently ordered a fresh and all-inclusive national delegates conference.

Dagogo-Jack in a chat with some journalists in Port Harcourt yesterday described the judiciary as the true hope of the common man, commending Justice O.Y. Anuwe for protecting the sanctity of the temple of justice without fear or favour.

“With hindsight, things need to be done in a more acceptable manner this time in the affairs of PTD. In the interest of peace and appropriateness, Afolabi Olawale should not engage in any activities that will again compromise the electoral process.

“ It was obvious that the NUPENG National Secretariat was seen to…