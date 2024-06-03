Senate Finance Committee Chair Begs Labour to Suspend Strike – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, has pleaded with the leadership of the organised labour in the country to call off the ongoing strike and embrace dialogue in the interest of all Nigerians.

Musa, who is representing Niger East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, made the appeal in an open letter to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), which was made available to THISDAY in Abuja on Monday.

The letter is titled ‘Appeal to the NLC and TUC on the Declaration of Strike.’

It read in part: “I write to you in my capacity as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, to address the imminent threat and declaration of strike which commenced on Monday due to the ongoing wages negotiations stalemate.

“First and foremost, I want to express our profound respect and understanding of the critical role that the NLC and TUC play in advocating for the…