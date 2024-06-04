After Trump’s Conviction, Biden’s Son’s Trial in Federal Gun Case Begins – THISDAYLIVE

•US President: Jill and I love our son, and we’re proud of the man he is today

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Jury selection in Hunter Biden’s federal gun trial kicked off yesterday in Delaware, as he faced three felony charges stemming from his alleged illegal purchase and possession of a firearm in 2018, while he was a drug user.

President Joe Biden was not at the hearing, as he was scheduled to attend a fundraiser in Connecticut, but he did issue a statement, declining to weigh in on the trial, but offering a statement of support for his son, CBS News reported.

“Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today,” Biden’s statement read. He added, “Hunter’s resilience in the face of adversity and the strength he has brought to his recovery are inspiring to us. A lot of families have loved ones who have overcome addiction and know what we mean.”

That came days after a Manhattan jury found former American President,…