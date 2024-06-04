Cattle Rustling, Kidnappings Are Multi-billion Naira Criminal Enterprises, Says Katsina Gov – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has revealed that cattle rustling and kidnappings are multi-billion naira criminal enterprises that prey on vulnerable youth and women to effectuate atrocities on rural communities in the state.

Radda, in a state-wide broadcast to mark his first anniversary in office, lamented that insecurity has become a business that negatively affected the socio-economic development of the state and its citizenry.

He said: “Insecurity has become a business, and I am afraid it means more must be done to fight it. Cattle rustling and kidnappings are multi-billion naira criminal enterprises that prey on our most vulnerable youth and women to perpetuate unimaginable atrocities on rural communities.”

He added that the people of the state have suffered injustice and indignity for too long at the hands of the hoodlums, adding that his government will not relent in its drive to combat the…