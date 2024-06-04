Dangote Eyes $30 Billion in Total Revenue from His Businesses by End of 2024 – THISDAYLIVE

•Discloses some IOCS unwilling to sell crude locally, used to exporting

•Says he will soon start making money from 650,000 bpd oil refinery

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Founder of the Dangote Group and Africa’s richest person, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has disclosed that by the end of 2024 he expects the total revenue from his businesses to hit over a staggering $30 billion.

Speaking in an interview on CNN, the billionaire businessman stated that the projection will catapult the Dangote Group into the elite group of the biggest 120 companies in the world.

He explained that with the recent restructuring in the company and key persons manning the key segments of the businesses, it will not be too difficult to hit the $30 billion mark by the end of the year.

“We have divided the company now into two. We have myself as group president, then we have the group president, oil and gas and we have the group president of other businesses.

“And…