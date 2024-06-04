INEC Extends CVR in Edo, Ondo  – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in Edo and Ondo States ahead of the governorship elections in both states.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman,

Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, made the revelation in a statement issued Tuesday following a review of the exercise at a meeting held on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said: “The Commission met today Tuesday 4th June 2024. Among other matters, the meeting reviewed the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in Edo and Ondo States scheduled to end tomorrow Wednesday, 5th June, 2024.

“However, following appeals by stakeholders, the Commission has approved the extension of the exercise from Thursday 6th to Sunday 9th June 2024 to enable more eligible persons to register. Similarly, the duration of the exercise is extended from 9.00am – 5.00pm daily.

“Furthermore, the number of…