Labour Grounds Nigeria, Plunges Country into Total Blackout – THISDAYLIVE

•FG, labour reach agreement as Tinubu commits to pay above N60,000

•Union to meet with organs to mull new deal

• Tripartite c’ttee to convene daily for a week

•Leadership deficit is why states don’t comply with 2019 minimum wage act, NLC declares

•CSO: Shutting down national grid treasonous

•Countrywide reports show action impactful

The organised labour, yesterday, made real its threat by shutting down the country after it ordered a nationwide strike in the wake of the recent hike in electricity tariffs and the failure to reach a resolution on the contentious issue of national minimum wage with the federal government.

Coming together under the force of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade union Congress (TUC), the organised labour also plunged the entire nation into total blackout after it shut down the hitherto troubled national grid

However, after an exhaustive deliberation…