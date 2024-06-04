On New Minimum Wage, Tinubu Directs Edun to Come Up With Cost Implications in 48 Hours – THISDAYLIVE

* Wants committee, states, private sector to urgently work on wage award

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday directed the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, to, within two days, come up with the cost implications of an affordable, sustainable and realistic new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

The president gave the marching orders at a closed-door meeting with the government negotiation team on the new minimum wage led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, at the State House, Abuja.

The Information and National Orientation Minister, Mohammed Idris, made the president’s order known while speaking to newsmen after the closed-door meeting.

Other members of the team, which has been meeting with the organized labour, who were at Tuesday’s meeting with President Tinubu, included the Ministers of Finance, Budget and National Planning; Labour;…