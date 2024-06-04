One Killed, 30 Trapped in Niger Collapsed Mine – THISDAYLIVE

Bandits Kidnap 26 in Communities

Laleye Dipo in Minna

One person has been confirmed dead in a Mine collapse in Galkogo village in the Shiroro local government area of Niger state.

30 others including the Mine Manager whose name was given as Alhaji Ibrahim Ishyaku are still trapped in the collapsed mine as at Monday evening.

According to a report from the area, six other people were rescued with “serious injuries” sustained from the collapsed mine.

The Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency NSEMA Alhaji Abdullahi Baba Arah who confirmed this on Tuesday said the Mine belonged to “African Minirals and Logistics Limited”.

Arah attributed the collapse of the mine to ” Persistent Rainfall Impacts that soften the soil” adding that rescuers had to run for their lives because the mine ” kept falling inside”

Though Arah said an excavator had been sent to the area to assist in rescue operation ” the area is…