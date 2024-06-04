PTDF Plans to Commercialise Research Done by Varsities to Boost Employment Generation – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), has disclosed plan to commercialise research carried out by universities in the country to create employment opportunities for the oil and gas sector.

Executive Secretary of PTDF, Ahmed Galadima Aminu, disclosed this yesterday, during the Close-out Seminar of the PTDF University of Port Harcourt Professorial Chair on Gas, held at the Emerald Energy Institute in Port Harcourt.

Represented by the General Manager, Research and Innovation Department, PTDF, Mr Olayinka Agbonlahan, the Executive Secretary said the agency had already put in place a framework for effective commercialisation of researches.

He said over the years, PTDF has invested so much in sponsorship of research and would not want them to end on the shelves of universities.

“PTDF has funded alot of research over the years and we have partnered with universities to conduct this research through endowment…