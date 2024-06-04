Security Remains Our Top Priority in Zamfara – THISDAYLIVE

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to the security of lives and property of the people.

Lawal spoke on Tuesday in Gusau at the passing- out parade of the Agro Rangers Corps of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Zamfara State Command.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, explained that the Agro Rangers are Special Marshals of the NSCDC who underwent intensive refresher training in preparation for the consolidation of operations in the fight against brigandage in Zamfara.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lawal commended the NSCDC initiative, adding that, “this comes at a crucial time and aligns with our commitment to embracing effective measures in the fight against insecurity.

“We consider this a monumental step in addressing the challenges that have denied our communities of farming activities, agricultural practices, legitimate trades and other means of sustenance in the…