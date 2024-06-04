Weeping Whispers of the Woodlands – THISDAYLIVE

By
Headliners
-
0
2


(2024 World Environment Day – #GenerationRestoration)

By Ejiro Gray

It would have been impossible to ignore the sounds, considering the relative quietness in  the way characteristic of nature. Amidst the familiar chirping of birds and twigs cracking  as squirrels and monkeys dart around the trees, the stealthy movement of scurrying  animals meandering through the woodland, trying to escape the prying eyes of larger  predators. The first rays of light filter through the boughs, where leaves and branches  meet, landing on the rich, earthy hues of uneven ground and sometimes the dense  underbrush littered with fallen leaves, nuts, and animal droppings. From creeping insects to butterflies and moths, birds and beasts protected by expansive trees forming an  overhead canopy of green foliage, life exists in all forms here.

You can hear water from a distance as the flow meets the sharp rocky slopes and rolls  over smooth stones. But you can also hear the…



Source: Thisday Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR