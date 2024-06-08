Again, Minimum Wage Talks Deadlocked – THISDAYLIVE

*Labour rejects FG’s N62,000, demand N250,000

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The much awaited outcome of the new minimum wage negotiations by the Tripartite Committee has ended in deadlock with the federal government, Organised Private Sector jointly recommending N62,000 while organised labour proposed N250,000.

At the end of the meeting last night, the leadership of the tripartite committee said it would forward both positions to President Bola Tinubu who is expected to study them and send a bill to the National Assembly for the final consideration of the new national minimum wage Act.

More details later…