FG Unveils Revised National Policy on Food Safety, Quality – THISDAYLIVE

*Health ministry, USDA partner to launch technical working groups

James Emejo in Abuja

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Mohammed Ali Pate, yesterday launched the revised National Policy on Food Safety and Quality document with its implementation plan.

The minister said the launch marked a significant milestone in efforts to achieve food safety, adding the policy, which is rooted in the “One Health” approach, addresses a spectrum of critical areas.

Pate further inaugurated four inter-sectoral Technical Working Groups (TWGs) in collaboration with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and partners, in commemoration of the World Food Safety Day.

Speaking at the ceremony in Abuja, the minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in ministry, Daju Kachollom, said the food safety policy framework encompasses the principles of risk analysis, including issues of emerging contaminants within the food chain,…