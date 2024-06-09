Curbing Labour Unrest by Reviewing Politicians’ Humongous Salaries – THISDAYLIVE

Ejiofor Alike argues that for the persistent labour crisis to abate, politicians occupying public offices should also sacrifice their comforts to reflect the current economic realities

Last Monday, the organised labour shut down the country after it ordered a nationwide industrial action to protest against the current economic hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy, recent hike in electricity tariffs and the failure to reach a resolution on the contentious issue of national minimum wage with the federal government.

The two major labour unions, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade union Congress (TUC), plunged the entire nation into total blackout after it shut down the troubled national grid.

The last minute efforts to avert the industrial action through the intervention of the National Assembly had failed. But after an exhaustive deliberation that ended late Monday night at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the…