Growing Agitations for Scrapping of SIECs – THISDAYLIVE

The failure of State Independent Electoral Commissions to entrench credible local government elections has sparked agitations for the transfer of their responsibilities to the Independent National Electoral Commission, Wale Igbintade writes

As part of measures to strengthen local government administration in the country, the credibility of the State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs) has lately been questioned, due to their failure to conduct credible local government elections.

Under the 1999 constitution, SIECs have the mandate to conduct elections in the third tier of government, while INEC is responsible for the six area councils in Abuja and other elections.

Over the years, SIECs have failed woefully to conduct free, fair and credible elections, leading to the growing clamour for its abrogation.

Since Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999, LG polls have virtually become a charade. The results are usually predictable as the ruling party in…