Tractor Manufacturing Firm to Setup Production Line in Benue  – THISDAYLIVE

George Okoh in Makurdi

Farmatrac Agro Solution, a Danish tractor assembling company is to set up an assembling plant in Benue State.

This was disclosed by the company’s head of West Africa partner, Mr. Godfrey Ajayi, when he led other members of his team on a visit to the Benue Investment Property Company (BIPC) Limited in Makurdi.

Ajayi said Farmatrac has outlined an ambitious plan to establish a presence in Africa and Benue State in particular.

He said the aim is to acquire tractors and equipment from Denmark to Benue State, set up a tractor assembling plant and train Benue youths as mechanics to provide ongoing maintenance as well as support for the tractors.

In a zoom presentation, the Managing Director and CEO of Farmatrac Agro Solutions, Vincent Chand, stated that the partnership between Farmatrac and Benue State government represents an exciting opportunity for the company to bring high-quality, affordable farming mechanisation to West Africa…