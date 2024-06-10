MTN Backs Super Eagles to Qualify for 2026  World Cup – THISDAYLIVE

Leading ICT company and Official Telecommunications Partner of the Super Eagles, MTN Nigeria, has expressed its support for Nigeria’s Super Eagles as they continue in their quest to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Charging the Super Eagles to victory Monday (today) against Benin Republic, Tobe Okigbo, the Chief Corporate Services & Sustainability Officer, MTN Nigeria said: “The road to success is not always smooth. We are confident in the ability of the team to make Nigeria proud and qualify for the World Cup.”

The Super Eagles will play their next match against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic Monday, June 10 at the Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan after a nail-biting 1-1 draw against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Friday, June 7, 2024.

After three consecutive draws against Lesotho, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, the Super Eagles currently sit in fifth position leaving them two points behind table leader…