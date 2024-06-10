NAF Conducts Airstrikes, Destroys Illegal Refineries Near Abia, Imo, Rivers Border – THISDAYLIVE

Tony Icheku in Owerri and Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday said that after an airstrike, it destroyed two illegal crude oil refining sites with three surface tanks and reservoirs located near Obiaku and close to the Imo/Abia/Rivers States borders.

The airstrikes came barely 48 hours after NAF Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar , announced during a visit to Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, plans to extend its reach in the deployment of air power in response to national security imperatives in Abia State and the South-east Region.

The NAF Chief had at the meeting requested the Abia State government to provide the Airforce with a parcel of land for the establishment of a Base in Abia to enhance security not only in the state but the entire South-east zone of the country.

In a release, the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet stated that the air strikes were…