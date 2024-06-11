Abia Gov Suspends Health Commissioner Over Alleged Misconduct – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has suspended the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo, in a move to demonstrate his avowed zero tolerance to all forms of corrupt practices in his administration.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu, made this known in a statement he issued Tuesday, saying that the big axe was wielded on the affected commissioner following allegations of “gross misconduct” levelled against her.

He said that the suspension became necessary “to pave the way for the investigation” of the allegations to determine her culpability or innocence.

“Governor Otti’s action is in line with his zero tolerance policy for misconduct of any kind and strong adherence to the twin principles of transparency and accountability in governance,” the government spokesman said.

He stated that the governor would not waver in his principled stance committed to ensuring that “actions…