Afreximbank Disburses $40m to Support Fidelity Bank’s Acquisition of Union Bank UK – THISDAYLIVE

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has disbursed a US$40-million Intra-African Investment Facility to Fidelity Bank Nigeria Plc to support Fidelity’Bank’s acquisition and recapitalization of Union Bank UK as part of its international expansion programme.

A statement iposted on Afreximbank website said the support was provided in two tranches of US$20 million each The first tranche of the facility enabled Fidelity to part-refinance the acquisition of 100 per cent equity stake in Union Bank UK, while the second tranche was used to support its recapitalisation via the injection of additional equity into the acquired bank, as approved by the United Kingdom’s regulator.

According to the statement, Fidelity Bank, with the support, is able to birth a new pan-African financial institution capable of providing correspondent banking and offshore banking services to banks in Africa and servicing the banking needs of Africans in the diaspora.

Executive Vice…