Dethroned Emir Bayero Invites District Heads, Plans to Lead Traditional Sallah Festival – THISDAYLIVE

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The dethroned Emir of Kano Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero has issued a circular inviting all the district heads to participate in the upcoming traditional Sallah Durbar in the state.

The Circular issued on June 16th, with the reference number

KEC/ADM/27C/VOL11, and signed by the Senior Councillor Galadiman Kano, Alhaji Abbas Sanusi, ordered the district heads to attend a special meeting with the dethroned Emir before Sallah.

Bayero still occupies the second Emir’s house located in Nassarawa local government area, few meters away from the Kano State Government House.

Traditionally, only the emirs are allowed to lead the traditional Sallah festivals, such as the Eid-al-Fitr and Eid-al-Adha celebrations, which stand as a symbol of authority and responsibility as the custodian of the Emirate’s traditions and culture.

Bayero’s announcement, may further heighten the current emirship tussle between the deposed Emir and the 16th Emir of…