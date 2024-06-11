Kano Receives Presidential Palliatives for Vulnerable People – THISDAYLIVE

The President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu presented commodities, totaling 42,000 metric tons to the Kano state government for distribution among the vulnerable individuals.

The president delivered the commodities through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). The goods comprise maize, millet, sorghum and garri.

During the occasion held in Kano, the Director General of NEMA, Zubaida Umar, representing the federal government, emphasized that this act aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to mitigating the negative impact of the current economic hardship.

With this, Kano state has been apportioned 969 metric tons of maize, 1,320 metric tons of sorghum, and 417 metric tons of millet, to be distributed equitably across all local government areas.

A fraction of the food provisions, equivalent to 20 per cent, is earmarked for religious institutions, whereas three per cent will be allocated to boarding schools.

Umar…