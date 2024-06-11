Lawmakers Seek Rotational Presidency, Six Years Single Term for President, Govs in Proposed Bills – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A group of over 30 lawmakers in the House of Representatives under the aegis of the Reform Minded Legislators are seeking constitutional alterations to provide for the rotation of executive powers among the six geopolitical zones.

The lawmakers are also seeking to amend the constitution to provide for a single tenure of six years for the President and Governors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

This, the lawmakers said would lead to reduction in government spending, eliminate wastage, bring about efficiency in governance and national stability by providing a single term of six years for the President and Governors.

Addressing journalists yesterday, in Abuja, Co-sponsor of the reformers bills and member representing Ideato North/South Federal Constituency, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, said the electoral reform bills have gone through first reading, adding that they would be going for a second reading on the floor of the…