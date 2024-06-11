Liberia’s Central Bank Sanctions MTN Mobile Money – THISDAYLIVE

*Fines telco for flouting regulations

The Central Bank of Liberia, CBL, has wielded the big stick on Lonestar Cell MTN Mobile, Liberia’s largest mobile money company and subsidiary of the South Africa’s telecommunications behemoth, MTN.

The Country’s financial regulator found the mobile money company guilty of several regulatory infractions and imposed on it (mtn) a fine of millions of Liberia’s dollars.

In a letter addressed to Mr Rahul De, the Managing Director of the company, CBL noted that the company was being fined because of “continuous violations of CBL’s mobile money regulations and failure to conform to the minimum corporate governance requirements by the CBL.”

In response to the fine and directives, the CEO wrote to the CBL and appealed that the fine be waived. In another letter, CBL rejected the appeal and reaffirmed its directives that the fine be paid immediately and that the company should bring itself into compliance…