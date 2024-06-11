Stock Market Gains N324bn to Commence New Week on Positive Note – THISDAYLIVE

Kayode Tokede

The Nigerian stock yesterday opened the new week on a positive note, extending gains from the previous session as the overall capitalization gained N324 billion as investors renewed interest in fundamental stocks.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited All-Share Index (NGX ASI) rose by 572.57 per cent or of 0.58 per cent, to close at 99,793.71 basis points. Conseqently, the overall market capitalisation value gained N324 billion to close at N56.452 trillion.

The market positive performance was driven by price appreciation in large and medium capitalised stocks which are; Seplat Energy, TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria, Julius Berger, Transcorp Hotel and Flour Mills of Nigeria.

Market breadth also closed positive, as 30 stocks gained relative to 10 losers. Flour Mills recorded the highest price gain of 10 per cent to close at N41.80, per share. TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria followed with a gain of 9.98 per cent to close at N353.60, while…