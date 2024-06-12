Gift Health Plus Donates Drugs, Medical Supplies to Correctional Service – THISDAYLIVE

A US-based Non-Governmental Organisation, Gift Health Plus (GHP), has donated assorted drugs and other medical supplies to the Nigerian Correctional Service(NCS) to ensure that inmates across the country receive better healthcare.

Representatives of the NGO handed the items to the management of NCS at the headquarters of the service on Tuesday in Abuja.

Dr Chamberlain Nwanne, Executive Director of Gift Health Plus said the gesture was part of the NGO’s humanitarian outreaches towards improving the welfare and wellbeing of inmates across Nigeria.

Nwanne who was represented by Irene Adinye, official of the NGO , added that the donation was geared towards supplementing the healthcare the Federal Government was providing for inmates.

“It is with great pleasure that I and other representatives of Gift Health Plus join you here today in our shared commitment to provide quality healthcare to inmates at detention centres in Nigeria.

“ It is said that…