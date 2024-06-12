Gov Mbah Congratulates Nigerians, Salutes Heroes of Democracy – THISDAYLIVE

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has congratulated the people of the state and Nigerians on the occasion of the 2024 Democracy Day, saying that democracy still remains the best form of government despite the teething challenges.

Mbah, who described June 12 as a watershed in the nation’s democratic struggles, also paid tributes to notable Nigerians, including Chief Moshood Abiola and President Bola Tinubu, for their contributions to the enthronement of the current democratic dispensation.

These were contained in the governor’s Democracy Day message to the people of the state on Wednesday.

“As our nation celebrates Democracy Day today, I felicitate with Ndi Enugu and all Nigerians on this momentous milestone in Nigeria’s history.

“June 12 is a watershed moment for our democracy, the protracted struggle for it and, ultimately, the democratic freedoms that we take for granted today.

“So, today is an occasion for us to call to mind the…