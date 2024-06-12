National Essay Competition on Parliamentary System Submission Deadline Now July 31 – THISDAYLIVE

Following the overwhelming interest of Nigerian students across the globe in the National Essay Competition on Parliamentary System, the Home-Grown Parliamentary System Support Group (PSSG), organiser of the competition, has announced the extension of the submission deadline earlier slated for June 12, 2024.

A statement by the Convener, Home-Grown Parliamentary System Support Group (PSSG), says the new deadline for submission of essay is now midnight July 31, 2024.

Also, the National Discussion, where distinguished guests and the public, will deliberate on the essay topic has been scheduled for Monday September 9 in Abuja.

The National Essay Competition is open to all Nigerian students in tertiary institutions across the globe.

The statement said there had been overwhelming interest of Nigerian students around the world in the essay competition, since it began last month.

It noted that many entries had been received on the essay portal but there were…