Tinubu Leads Nigerians to Celebrate Democracy Day at Eagle Square – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday led top government functionaries and other Nigerians including members of the diplomatic corps to commemorate the nation’s 25th Democracy Day anniversary at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

The President, who was accompanied to the ceremony by his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, arrived the venue at about 10:03am and was received by Vice President Kashim Shettima and other top government officials.

He thereafter took salute from the Commander of the Brigade of Guards, stood for the National Anthem at the soapbox, after which he mounted the open-roof parade inspection vehicle, which conveyed him round the square, waving at citizens who were seated at the stands to celebrate democracy day with him.

Although federal government’s declaration of June 12, a public holiday, guests donning colourful attires trooped into the arena to witness the ceremonial activities marking 25 years of restoration of democratic…