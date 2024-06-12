US President’s Son, Hunter Biden, Convicted in Federal Gun Trial – THISDAYLIVE

•Joe Biden: Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Hunter, son of US President, Joe Biden, was yesterday convicted of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018 when, prosecutors argued, he lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.

After conviction, he stared straight ahead and showed little emotion as the verdict was read in Delaware’s federal court after jurors deliberated for three hours over two days.

Now Hunter Biden and presumptive Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump, the president’s chief political rival, have both been convicted by American jurors in an election year that has been as much about the courtroom as about campaign events and rallies.

AP reported that the president’s son faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced by Judge Maryellen…