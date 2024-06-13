Court Shifts Arraignment to June 27 Following Lead Prosecution Counsel’s Absence – THISDAYLIVE

Defence team says EFCC lead lawyer requested for new date

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, adjourned the arraignment of former Kogi Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, to June 27.

The adjournment was sequel to the absence of the lead lawyer to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kemi Pinheiro, SAN.

Following assurance that the defendant would be in court to take his plea, the court had last month adjourned to June 13, for arraignment.

However, when the matter was called one of the senior lawyers in the former governor’s team, Adeola Adedipe, SAN, informed the court that Pinhero, had earlier informed the defence team that Thursday’s ‘s proceedings would not be convenient.

Adedipe, who was in court for another matter, however expressed surprise to see another EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN in court after an agreement between the two parties that junior lawyers would be…