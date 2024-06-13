Customs Rejects N1.5m Bribe from Suspected Vandals – THISDAYLIVE

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sokoto /Zamfara Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it rejected a N1.5m bribe offered by Vandals involved in the vandalisation of railway tracks .

The Area Comptroller of the command, Kamal Muhammad, made the disclosure while briefing journalists at the command headquarters in Sokoto .

He explained that on the 8th of June, operatives of the Command clamped down on a notorious cartel that specializes in vandalisation of railway tracks.

Controller Muhammad stated that a truck conveying a 20 feet container laden with vandalized railway tracks along with three (3) suspects were intercepted by the Command monitoring team at Kajiji along Kebbi road.

He further said that the suspects could not tender evidence of allocation from the Federal Ministry of Transport, instead made an overture to bribe the officers with N1.5 million and even made an advance cash offer of N300, 000.

The Customs boss noted that out…