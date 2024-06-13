Fashola Ex-Appointees Appeal to Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu to Pay their Severance Benefits – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Okobi

Some political appointees in Lagos State who served in the government of former Governor of the state, Babatunde Fashola have appealed to President Bola Tinubu and the incumbent Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to help facilitate the payment of their severance package owed them nine years after service.

The appointees, under the umbrella of Forum of Lagos SSAs and SAs (2007-2015), lamented that for many years now, they have continued to plead with the previous governments to show mercy and pay them their due compensation after serving the state meritoriously, but to no avail.

They said: “As government is a continuum, we believe that the people-loving Governor Sanwo-Olu and the father of the nation, President Tinubu, will hear our cries and console us with our due payment.”

The leadership of the Forum told THISDAY yesterday that: “We have been appealing to past government to help us, but nothing has been done. So we…