Gov Lawal Leads ‘Walk for Peace’ in Zamfara – THISDAYLIVE

*Says strong message has been sent to enemies that Zamfara is united, government committed to ending banditry

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has reiterated his administration will not engage in negotiations with bandits who unleash terror in parts of the state.

He spoke on Wednesday when he participated in a procession organized by the Coalition of Zamfara Youths, tagged ‘Walk for Peace.’

A statement on Thursday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said that the activity was part of Democracy Day celebrations.

The statement noted that the procession started at the Government House and ended at Freedom Square, where thousands gathered to demonstrate solidarity with the government in its fight against banditry.

In his remarks, Governor Lawal expressed government’s readiness to do everything possible to ensure the return of peace in all parts of the state, adding that, “I want to thank the coalition of youths for organizing such an…