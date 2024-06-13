I have Paid $2.4 Billion of $5.5 Billion Borrowed to Build Refinery, Eyes Steel Production – THISDAYLIVE

•Says cartel in oil industry stronger than global drug mafia

•Lauds Afreximbank, Access Bank, AFC for support, argues foreign banks not interested in African devt

•Discloses own refinery to serve as Nigeria’s strategic reserve

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Africa’s richest person and founder of the Dangote Group, Mr Aliko Dangote, yesterday disclosed that he had already offset about $2.4 billion of the $5.5 billion he borrowed to build his $19 billion refinery located near Lagos.

Speaking at the Afreximbank Annual Meetings (AAN) and AfriCaribbean Trade & Investment Forum in Nassau, The Bahamas, the billionaire businessman further stated that several entities, both local and foreign, did everything to sabotage the 650,000 barrels per day facility.

Stressing that many persons thought that the project was going to fail, he lauded the Afreximbank and Nigeria’s Access Bank for supporting the project, noting that the vision would have died…