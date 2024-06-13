IT Horizons, Cisco Meraki to Boost Cybersecurity for Businesses – THISDAYLIVE

IT Horizons, a leading technology solutions provider, has partnered with Cisco

Meraki to deliver advanced and integrated security solutions tailored for businesses in West Africa.

The collaboration aims to safeguard digital assets, ensuring a secure and seamless experience for any workload, anywhere.

IT Horizons’ partnership with Cisco Meraki combines over 10 years of cloud infrastructure expertise with Meraki’s success in over 500,000 global customers and 20,000 locations. As remote work and IoT usage expand, so does the attack surface, increasing vulnerability to threats like phishing, ransomware, and advanced persistent threats.

According to industry estimates, cybercrime costs the global economy over $6 trillion annually.

Speaking about the partnership, Managing Director of IT Horizons, Mr. Olusegun Enitan Dada, said: “Our mission at IT Horizons is to empower West African businesses with cutting-edge technology to solve complex problems…