Tinubu’s Dobale, Military Parade, Cultural Displays Highlight Democracy Day Celebration – THISDAYLIVE

•President: Democracy worth falling for

•Atiku, Obi sympathise with Nigeria’s leader over his slip

•Nigerians stage protests in Lagos, Abuja, other cities, police arrest 5

Olawale Ajimotokan, Chuks Okocha, Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Sunday Ehigiator in Lagos



President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s slip as he was mounting the parade vehicle was the centre of attention during yesterday’s Democracy Day ceremony at Eagle Square, Abuja.

Tinubu was set for the traditional inspection of guards of honour, when a clumsy step led to a tumble in the parade vehicle.

However, the President while commenting on his fall at the parade ground made light humour of the incident where he missed his steps while making his way into the parade inspection vehicle.

He spoke yesterday night at the State House Conference Centre, at the 25th Democracy Day Anniversary Dinner, an event that paraded not just the crème of the nation’s political class, but also…