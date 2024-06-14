Bayelsa Utd May Truncate 3SC’s Continental Dream – THISDAYLIVE

Relegation-threatened Bayelsa United will host Shooting Stars in a 2pm kickoff live on StarTimes this Sunday, June 16.

Both teams have everything to play for, with Bayelsa United just one point away from the drop and Shooting Stars aiming for a top-three finish and a continental ticket.

The match will air on StarTimes Beta Sports Channel 244.

Bayelsa United are sitting dangerously with just one point above the relegation zone, a victory is vital to secure their NPFL status next season.

Shooting Stars, with aspirations for a top-three finish, are in pursuit of a continental ticket, making this match equally critical for their ambitions.

Bayelsa United’s recent form has been a mix of highs and lows, with a crucial win against Plateau United but also a heavy defeat to Enugu Rangers. The inconsistency underscores their vulnerability, but also their potential for an upset. Their last match saw The Restoration Boys picking a point away to…