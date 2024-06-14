Lagos GDP Up 50% in Five Years Under My Watch – THISDAYLIVE

Segun James

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the state, in the last five years under his administration, has risen by almost 50 per cent, surpassing the size of the GDPs of over 40 African countries.

Sanwo-Olu said economic prosperity recorded by Lagos State over the last two decades had shown the strength and potential that sub-national governments could offer in shaping the African growth narrative.

He told a transatlantic forum in Bahamas on Wednesday that with a strong focus on internal revenue generation and strategic partnerships with the central government and private investors, the state had demonstrated how a focused leadership at sub-national level could re-work a nation’s economic vision to create a sustainable growth pathway for the continent.

The governor, who delivered the closing speech at the third AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF 2024) in Nassau, addressed a large…