Okocha, Kanu, Eboue, Osimhen to Raise $9 million for Mobile Clinics in Nigeria – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Super Eagles legends, Austin Okocha, and Nwankwo Kanu, are among the 60 celebrities already in Nigeria for the Charity Champions Cup billed for MKO Abiola National Stadium Abuja on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

The Charity Cup, organised by Attom Foundation, plans to raise $9 million for the acquisition of 36 mobile clinics for medical assistance for 10,000 people with eye defects.

Other stars billed for the charity match include, former Ivory Coast international, Emmanuel Eboue, former captain South Africa national team, Mark Fish; Kelechi Iheanacho,Victor Osimhen, Ogenyi Onazi, Ahmed Musa and Samuel Chukwueze, among others.

Addressing the press on Friday, at a briefing attended by Eboue, Kenneth Omeruo, George Boateng, the founder/CEO Attom Foundation, Dr Yahaya Attom, said the charity cup would feature several footballers and celebrities drawn up for the Attom 11 vs Charity 11 match up.

Attom said each mobile clinic cost about $250,000,…