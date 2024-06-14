Tinubu, Oborevwori Congratulate Okonjo-Iweala at 70 – THISDAYLIVE

· President says WTO DG a remarkable leader, worthy ambassador of Nigeria

· Felicitates Adekunle Ojora at 92

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu and Governor of Delta State, Mr Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday extended their congratulations to Director-General of World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on her 70th birthday.

Tinubu also celebrated renowned businessman and traditional ruler, Adekunle Ojora, on his 92nd birthday.

Tinubu, in a release issued by his media adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, rejoiced with the woman he described as a remarkable leader and her family on the momentous occasion.

He extolled the former Minister of Finance for her services to the country and efforts towards building resilient institutions.

The president also commended the WTO director-general for being a worthy ambassador of Nigeria, exemplifying the grit, diligence, and brilliance that Nigerians are known for.

He expressed…